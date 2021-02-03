ModernGhanalogo

03.02.2021 Social News

Fire ravages part of Tesano police barracks
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Ghana National Fire Service has begun investigations into a fire that gutted portions of the Tesano Police barracks on Monday afternoon.

According to eyewitnesses, the February 1 fire started from one room on an upper floor and spread to three others destroying property worth thousands of Cedis.

23202113603-qulxpcb543-fire-guts-tesano-police-station0

The Tesano Divisional Police Commander, ACP Oduro Amaning told Citi News some housewives at the barracks first raised the alarm of the fire.

“We heard the barracks women, our wives at home shouting fire. We quickly run to the place and saw fire coming out of two of the rooms, so we quickly called for the fire service.”

23202113603-h40o2s6eey-fire-guts-tesano-police-station4

The fire service arrived quickly from Abelemkpe to deal with the fire after the distress call, ACP Amaning recounted.

“By their help, the fire couldn’t spread to the other rooms with the exception of the four rooms affected.”

23202113603-wcsevihuto-fire-guts-tesano-police-station2

There were no casualties as the affected rooms were unoccupied and only property was lost.

“In one of the rooms a constable occupied, he couldn’t even get a pin from the room. Everything got burnt,” ACP Amaning said.

— citinewsroom

