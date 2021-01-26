Shai-Osudoku MP commiserates with Family of 19-year-old lady murdered at Doryumu

The Member of Parliament for Shai-Osudoku Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Linda Akweley Ocloo has paid a visit to the bereaved family of the 19-year old lady who was murdered in cold blood by unknown assailants at Doryumu weeks ago.

The MP's visit which took place yesterday, January 25, was to commiserate with the family and assure them of her support following the lose of their daughter.

Hon. Akweley used the opportunity to call on the youths of the community where the murder took place to assist the police to investigate the incident and bring all perpetrators to book.

Juliette who was a twin and a bar attendant was spotted by residents walking in the company of a certain young man believed to be her boyfriend few hours before her bloodied and lifeless body with multiple deep machete wounds was spotted at 10pm on Monday, January 11.

Head of the Obu family while speaking during the MP's visit said he believes their daughter was murdered for ritual purposes.

He further pleaded with the MP and her entourage to work with the police in the area to chase out alleged kidnappers who he claims have been hiding in the Dodowa forest to perpetrate evil.

Juliette mortal remains has since been deposited at an undisclosed morgue.

Investigators at the Greater Accra Regional police headquarters are handling the case.

