Prophet Badu Kobi's Church will collapse, he'll fall by 2021 and never rise — Spiritualist

Popular African Traditional Spiritualist and teacher, Kweku Peprah also known as Quotation Master or Lucifer has revealed that, come 2021, the Founder and General Overseer of Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi’s Church will collapse and not rise again.

According to Quotation Master, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi downfall is not farfetched.

He explained that, the Prophet before the US and Ghana elections prophesied victory for Trump of America and Mahama for Ghana but unfortunately the prophesy flopped.

The false prophecy, according to Lucifer would collapse his church.

"Spiritually, Prophet Badu Kobi time is up and these false prophecies are signs of his end," Mr. Peprah stated.

Speaking to Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s 'NsemPii programme', Nana Kwaku Peprah said, “This is the beginning of the downfall of Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi. He shall fall and won’t rise again, this is the last time his name is being heard."

Lucifer took the opportunity to advise Ghanaians to be on a look out and observe everything about Prophet Badu Kobi.

He added, from now till next year, the name Emmanuel Badu Kobi, "Will gradually fade out and members of his church will start leaving one after the other and eventually his church would collapse."