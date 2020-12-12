ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
12.12.2020 Headlines

Prophet Badu Kobi's Church will collapse, he'll fall by 2021 and never rise — Spiritualist

By D.C. Kwame Kwakye
Prophet Badu Kobi's Church will collapse, he'll fall by 2021 and never rise — Spiritualist
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Popular African Traditional Spiritualist and teacher, Kweku Peprah also known as Quotation Master or Lucifer has revealed that, come 2021, the Founder and General Overseer of Glorious Wave Church International, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi’s Church will collapse and not rise again.

According to Quotation Master, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi downfall is not farfetched.

He explained that, the Prophet before the US and Ghana elections prophesied victory for Trump of America and Mahama for Ghana but unfortunately the prophesy flopped.

The false prophecy, according to Lucifer would collapse his church.

"Spiritually, Prophet Badu Kobi time is up and these false prophecies are signs of his end," Mr. Peprah stated.

Speaking to Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s 'NsemPii programme', Nana Kwaku Peprah said, “This is the beginning of the downfall of Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi. He shall fall and won’t rise again, this is the last time his name is being heard."

Lucifer took the opportunity to advise Ghanaians to be on a look out and observe everything about Prophet Badu Kobi.

He added, from now till next year, the name Emmanuel Badu Kobi, "Will gradually fade out and members of his church will start leaving one after the other and eventually his church would collapse."

Kwame Kwakye
Kwame Kwakye

A Broadcast JournalistPage: DCKwameKwakye

Election 2020 Live Reporting
Election 2020 Live Reporting
Live updates: Ghanaians go to the polls today
More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
JOY And Walker 2020 thanks media partners
11.12.2020 | News
Give more appointments to Chairman Wontumi—Volta group backs Kennedy Agyapong
11.12.2020 | News
MP-elect Kingsley Nyarko's father reported dead after winning Kwadaso seat
11.12.2020 | News
Jean Mensa-EC not only incompetent but very corrupt – IMANI boss
11.12.2020 | News
Director of Research at the Presidency reported dead
11.12.2020 | News
NPP wins the Mion seat for the first time
11.12.2020 | News
Upper East NPP patriots salutes Chairman Wontumi for saving NPP 
11.12.2020 | News
We’re auditing pink sheets to prove you stole the verdict – Mahama to EC
11.12.2020 | News
Change all the people around you, including Chief of Staff—Joseph Archibald to Akufo-Addo
11.12.2020 | News
Election Reports Dossiers Quotes
TOP STORIES

Prophet Badu Kobi's Church will collapse, he'll fall by 2021...
1 hour ago

Give more appointments to Chairman Wontumi—Volta group backs...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line