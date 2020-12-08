Ursula Owusu retains Ablekuma West seat

Listen to article

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Ablekuma West Constituency, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has retained her seat with a total of 37,363 of the total votes cast.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful, contested with the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Reverend Kweku Addo for a third tenure.

The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Reverend Kweku Addo followed keenly with 30,733 votes out of the 69,533 votes.

The Ghana Union Movement’s (GUM) Henry Antwi followed with 359 votes, the Liberal Party of Ghana’s (LPG) Esther Nana Yaaba Dickson also managed 330 votes, the People’s National Congress’ (PNC) Daniel Osekine Noye also garnered 65 of the total votes.

The Communications Minister has already represented Ablekuma West Constituency for two terms, having been elected first in 2012.

Speaking after the declaration of her victory, Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful said “as our campaign went. We sought four more to do more and we will deliver just that.”

Certified parliamentary results in the Ablekuma West constituency

New Patriotic Party (NPP) (Ursula Owusu-Ekuful) – 37,363

National Democratic Congress (NDC) (Reverend Kweku Addo) – 30,733

GUM (Ghana Union Movement (GUM) (Henry Antwi) – 359

Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) (Esther Nana Yaaba Dickson)- 330

People’s National Congress (PNC) (Daniel Osekine Noye) – 65

Total votes cast -69,353

Valid votes – 68,850

Rejected ballots – 503

