ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Most Befitting Memorial In Honor Of The Late J. J. Rawlings...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
06.12.2020 Regional News

Political parties in Upper East sign peace accord for 2020 election

By Samuel Akapule || Bolgatanga
Political parties in Upper East sign peace accord for 2020 election
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Leaders of the various Political parties and their supporters in the Upper East Region on Saturday signed a peace accord to ensure that they maintain peace in the upcoming December 7 polls scheduled to take place on Monday 7, 2020.

The leaders of the various political parties including the New Patriotic Party (NPP), National Democratic Congress Party, People’s National Convention Party (PNC) the signed the accord after they had embarked upon route match through the Bolgatanga Municipality with placards to draw the attention of the public to join the crusade against violence in the forthcoming general election.

The event which was organized by the Youth Harvester Foundation Ghana (YHFG), an NGO and funded by the European Union(EU) through the West Africa Network for Peace Building also brought together the National Peace Council, the National Commission for Civic Education, and the National Youth Authority.

Addressing the stakeholders at a forum which was under the theme’’, Ensuring Violence Free-Elections in Bolgatanga: The Role of Young People’’ at the Bolgtanga Catholic Social Centre, the Executive Director of YHFG, Ms Priscilla Nyaaba explained that the peace accord activity was under the project’ Election Violence Monitoring, Analysis and Mitigation Project, a Youth Action For Peace Programme being executed by her outfit, sponsored by the EU.

The Executive Director told the youth that they were the foundation of national development and should not to allow themselves to be used by selfish politicians to cause violence in the election.

The representative of West Africa Network for Peace Building, Mr. Noble Alsagskomah, stated Ghana had chalked a lot of successes in the arena of organizing peaceful election and nothing should be done to mar the forthcoming elections.

Signing the Peace accord, the Youth Organizer of the NDC, Mr. Isaack Asore, said the party was committed to peace in the impending election and but called on the security agencies to be impartial in discharging their duties on the election day.

Cynthia Aduko at the Regional NPP office on her part intimated that the party had sensitized all the party supporters on the need to stay away from violence in the coming election.

Some of the placards the stakeholders carried during the route match read ‘’ We have one Ghana. Balloting and Bulleting, No Peace, no Development, Political Opponents are not Enemies, Let Ghana be the winner, Say no to violence’’

1262020114103-l5grj7u3i1-2020-12-06 104052

More Regional News
Modern Ghana Links
Tain District: DCE Commissions maternity block for Seikwa Health Centre
06.12.2020 | News
Do not allow yourselves to be used as agents for political violence—KUYA appeals to the youth
06.12.2020 | News
Hon. Joseph Kwasi Mensah presents 50 bags of cement to Dromankese
06.12.2020 | News
U/E/R: Humanity against natural habitats: the untold story
05.12.2020 | News
Gushegu: JHS students march for peace, protection
05.12.2020 | News
U/ER: Eastwood Anaba ministries inspires youth to greatness
05.12.2020 | News
GEPA supports Industrial Arts and Craft in Sunyani with COVID-19 items
04.12.2020 | News
NMC resolves misunderstanding
04.12.2020 | News
U/ER: Rural women benefit from digital and financial inclusion initiative
04.12.2020 | News
Dossiers Quotes Coronavirus
TOP STORIES

Electoral electric shock awaits NDC, NPP — CPP
9 hours ago

Mahama takes People's Manifesto to organized labour
9 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line