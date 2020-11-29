ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: The Most Befitting Memorial In Honor Of The Late J. J. Rawlings...
29.11.2020 General News

Peace Council Inaugurates Ahafo Regional Branch
As part of efforts to consolidate the gains made in Ghana's democratic dispensation and further promote peace, a newly constituted Ahafo Regional Peace Council has been formally unveiled.

The team have been tasked to help control recurring political violence that threatened the peace of the Region.

The 13-member council chaired by the Most Reverend Peter Kwaku Atuahene, the Catholic Bishop of Goaso Diocese comprises representatives from the Catholic Bishop Conference, Ghana Pentecostal Council, Regional House of Chiefs, identifiable groups, Ahafo Regional Coordinating Council, and the Muslim community.

They will facilitate and develop mechanisms to prevent, manage, resolve, and build sustainable peace in the Ahafo Region.

Nana Dufie I, a Board Member of the National Peace Council (NPC) inaugurated the Council and told them it was their duty to facilitate the implementation of agreements and resolutions reached between two feuding parties in conflict.

They will further coordinate conflict prevention drivers and promote understanding of the values of diversity, trust, tolerance, confidence building, mediation, negotiation, dialoguing, and reconciliation.

Nana Dufie I, who is the Mamponghemaa called on members to show commitment to the work of the Council in the discharge of their duties to achieve desirable results.

On behalf of the Council, Mt Rev Atuahene expressed appreciation to the NPC for the confidence they had reposed in them and pledged to work hard to achieve their mandate.

Although he said the task ahead was enormous, he believed with support from key stakeholders, the December 7, polls would be conducted in the Region in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility.

Mr. Charles K. Acheampong, a Circuit Court Judge took the Council through the oaths of office, allegiance, and secrecy.

---GNA

Modern Ghana Links
