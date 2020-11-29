Omnifert Ceo Adjudged 2020 Entrepreneur Of The Year

Listen to article

Mr. Michael Zormelo, the CEO of Omnifert, a wholly Ghanaian-owned indigenous leading agrochemical industry player, has been adjudged the Entrepreneur of the Year at the 2020 edition of the Ghana Cocoa Awards.

The event also honored Dominic Donkoh, a Business Development Manager at Omnifert as the Marketing Personality of the Year.

Mr. Zormelo has led the company to become the leading brand in the fertilizer industry just less than a-decade ago of its establishment with its own fertilizer factory which was officially commissioned by the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, last year.

“I am elated to win this award. This indicates that hard work, dedication, and perseverance produce dividends. When we started this journey, we anticipated growth but not as this phenomenal. This goes to show that a team that works together wins together,” Mr. Zormelo said.

He also congratulated Mr. Donkoh for his award and lauded the staff, management, and colleague board members of Omnifert for following the company’s vision despite the challenges faced along the way.

“Our objectives have not changed. Through our state-of-the-art factory, we seek to serve not only Ghana, but also the landlocked countries of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger through the provision of high-quality fertilizer at the right time and right price, targeting especially, smallholder and commercial farmers”, he added.

Further, we seek to improve agricultural productivity, incomes, and employment opportunities; establish efficient agriculture industry linkages in the aforementioned countries, and establish commercial farms to supply products to fill gaps in Ghana’s local yield as well as for export,” he said.

Omnifert, a subsidiary of the Omni Group of Companies, focuses on improving the crop productivity in Africa by providing affordable fertilizers to farmers, establishing commercial-sized farms to produce crops such as cassava, millet, sorghum, maize, soya, etc. to bridge the gaps in the local supply as well as to conduct soil tests on farms so as to determined specific fertilizer needs to each farm accurately.

Benefitting from synergies and technological know-how from sister company Omni Energy, he said one of the leading providers of Engineering and Value Added Oilfield Support Services in the Oil and Gas industry, Omnifert has been working to support the transformation of the agro-chemical industry in Ghana to contribute towards sustainable food security.

The Company combines economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Omnifert’s locally based ultra-modern blending facility is the first of its kind in Ghana. It was established to fulfill the Company’s deep-seated objective to play an important role in improving crop production in Ghana and Africa at large.

Omnifert’s approach is not only about providing affordable and quality fertilizer to farmers but focused on providing the right specifications of fertilizer according to the soil and crop types. By doing this, Omnifert demonstrates its commitment to improving agricultural productivity, incomes, and employment opportunities in Ghana.