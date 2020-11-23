ModernGhanalogo

23.11.2020 Social News

Lawyer Blasts EC For 'Recklessly' Publishing Details Of Voters

LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Human Rights lawyer and media entrepreneur, Chris Vincent Agyapong has described as reckless the Electoral Commission (EC) decision to publish full details of persons captured in the recently compiled voters' register.

The Electoral Commission, on Saturday, November 21 published the voters' register with images, ages and voter ID numbers of each qualified voter online.

The publication according to the UK based Ghanaian lawyer is a gross breach of data protection laws of the country.

"It baffles me that the EC of Ghana would publish the names, age and sex of the entire voting population in this careless manner, in a way that breaches every sensible data protection laws and open a floodgate of future abuse of data," part of Chris' long Facebook post reads.

He further suggested that the EC could have created a database that will have details of every voter.

The database, according to Chris, will have an interface which will make it possible for anyone to search the database system by queuing-in the person's name and date of birth.

"It’s not about whether you have something to hide or nothing, it’s about your data and privacy. The most valuable asset of our technological era is data.

"Why didn’t they create a database where people will have to type their own names and date of birth correctly to retrieve their data? A simple search interface with all the data hidden behind would have sufficed," he stated.

---

Source: GhanaVanguard.com

