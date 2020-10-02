Akufo-Addo Commissions Ahafo Ano North Municipal Hospital At Tepa

President Akufo-Addo has commissioned a 60-bed Ahafo Ano North Municipal Hospital at Tepa in the Ashanti Region.

The ultra-modern hospital is under the ‘Ghana Hospitals Project’ executed by the Euroget De-Invest S.A (EDI) of Egypt. This is the third hospital under the projects to be completed and commissioned.

The 160-bed Upper West Regional Hospital in Wa was commissioned in August 2019 while a 100-bed Ga East Municipal Hospital at Kwabenya was also inaugurated in November 2019.

The Ahafo Ano North Municipal Hospital, estimated at US$36 million is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment. This is in line with the vision of government to provide good quality health care to the people of Ghana, as well as making the country a medical hub for the sub-region.

The facility has 28 medical and non-medical buildings, 60-bed ward including four theatres, 20 unit staff housing, central kitchen and laundry, 1.5 km internal roads and car park plot of 148 capacity, and landscape and 800m of covered walkway.

The outpatient facilities of the hospital include dental clinic, cardiology, ophthalmology, paediatric, gynaecology, general surgery and orthopaedic. It also has an 18-body capacity mortuary, medical waste treatment department, hospital information system (HIS), and internal and external CCTV system.

At a brief but colourful ceremony, President Akufo-Addo reiterated the commitment of government to improving access to essential and quality health services through the provision of the necessary health infrastructure, equipment and logistics, including the deployment of appropriate technology, as part of the drive to attaining Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

He urged the management of the facility to adhere to the culture of periodic and constant maintenance so that the edifice would not fall in the ways in which several institutions in the country have gone.

In an interview with journalists, the Chairman of Euroget De-Invest S.A, Dr. Said Deraz, said two more projects would be ready for commissioning within the next four weeks. The projects are 60-bed District Hospital at Nsawkwa in the Tain District of Bono and another 60-bed facility at Twifo-Praso.

“We wish to assure that our commitment to deliver the rest of the hospitals under the ‘Ghana Hospitals Projects’ at the same high level of quality as this hospital,” he stated.

The other Euroget projects are 500 bed Military Hospital at Afari in Ashanti; 250 bed Regional Hospital at Sewua-Kumasi; 60 bed District Hospital at Salaga in the Savannah Region; and 60 bed District Hospital at Konongo in Ashanti.