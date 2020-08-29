Madamfo Ghana Foundation provides water for Atebubu residents

Several tens of thousands of residents of Atebubu in the Bono East region will no longer have to travel long distances in search of water as they have now been provided with clean potable water by a Christian Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Madamfo Ghana Foundation.

Madamfo Ghana Foundation, which has been operating in Ghana for the past twenty years provided five mechanized boreholes for the residents at the total cost of Gh.c 275,000.00.

Each of the five mechanized boreholes has two big poly-tanks that serve as reservoirs. Each poly-tank has the capacity to store 10,000 litres of water.

Prior to the provision of the boreholes, most of the residents competed with animals in search of water, while others also made do with polluted and contaminated water in some dug-outs with a greater number of them relying on rain harvested water during the raining season.

An elated beneficiary of the facility, Madam Modesta Akpemanu recounted to the media how they often spent considerable time looking for water on a daily basis at the expense of other commitments.

Another community member, Madam Zinabu Saeed, could also not hide her joy saying “the days of drinking unclean water, which resulted in all kinds of water-borne diseases are now over and we’re very grateful to Madamfo Ghana Foundation.”

Enoch Sunday Attipoe, the Deputy CEO of the Foundation asked the beneficiaries of the project to take very good care of it and pledge the continued support of the NGO towards the improvement of living conditions of people, especially the marginalized in society.

Present at the handing-over ceremony was the Bono East Regional Minister, Kofi Amoakohene, who is also the Member of Parliament for Atebubu-Amantin, as well as other dignitaries.

Operational areas of Madamfo Ghana Foundation include Bono East, Bono, Ashanti, Northerners, Volta and Central regions.

Madamfo Ghana Foundation was established about 20 years ago by Bettina Landgrafe a registered pediatric nurse from Germany, who tried to alleviate the plight of the needy and people in distress situations in the areas she worked while in Ghana.

The foundation, with its parent body in Germany, is funded by individuals, companies and people from all walks of lives. Beyond alleviating poverty, the NGO’s prime focus is developmental projects of all kinds, including drilling of boreholes, building hospitals, KVIPs and supporting the government’s school feeding programme in some districts.