GBA Condemns Voter Registration Violence

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has condemned the growing violence at voter registration centers across the country as they call on the security agencies to ensure strict maintenance of law and order.

In the past few weeks since the Electoral Commission (EC) commenced the compilation of a new voter register ahead of the 2020 General Elections, there have been recorded cases of attacks at several registration centers in different parts of the country.

Making reference to the recent violent incidences at the Banda-Ahenkro in the Bono Region and the Awutu Senya East Constituency in the Central Region where a life has been lost and properties destroyed, the GBA has condemned that attacks while stressing that such actions are unacceptable.

“The Ghana Bar Association finds these incidents very unfortunate and we hereby condemn unreservedly the actions of the perpetrators which have resulted in the untimely death of one person, attacks on officials of the Electoral Commission, mayhem and confusion”, a statement from the GBA signed by its President Anthony Forson has said.

It added, “Their actions are lawless and totally unacceptable. It is regrettable that the suspects in one instance include a Minister who is also a lawmaker”.

The Ghana Bar Association continues by charging the security services and law enforcement agencies to oversee the maintenance of law and order at all registration centers in the current voters' registration exercise to enable all eligible Ghanaians go about their Civic duties without fear

Find full statement below: