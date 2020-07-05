Covid-19: Akufo-Addo Self-Quarantined

Listen to article

President Akufo-Addo is on a 14-day self-quarantine after getting himself exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

This was contained in a statement dated July 4, 2020, and signed by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

“On the advice of doctors, the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is from today, July 4, 2020, taking a fourteen (14) day precautionary self- isolation measure in compliance with Covid-19 protocols,” the statement added.

The statement noted that “the President has elected to do so after at least one person within his close circle tested positive for COVID-19 today.”

The statement said President Akufo-Addo has, as at today, tested negative, but has elected to take this measure out of the abundance of caution.”

“The President will during this precautionary self-isolation period, be working from the Presidential

Villa at the Jubilee House, Accra,” the statement added.

— citinewsroom