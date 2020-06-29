Akufo-Addo Ask Domelevo To Proceed On Leave For 132 Days

Listen to article

President Akufo-Addo has directed the Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo, to proceed on his accumulated annual leave of 132 working days.

Mr. Domelevo’s leave takes effect from Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

A statement from the Communications Directorate of the Jubilee House further directed Mr. Domelevo to hand over all matters relating to his office to his Deputy, Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu.

Nana Addo’s decision to ask the Auditor-General to take his leave is said to be based on sections 20 (1) and 31 of the Labour Act, 2003 (651).

The statement signed by the Director Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin indicated that the Auditor General has taken only nine out of his 132 working days of his accumulated annual leave since assuming office in December 2016.

The move is also said to follow the precedence set by Former President, John Evans Atta Mills when he asked the then Auditor-General, Edward Dua Agyeman to also proceed on his 264 accumulated annual leave in 2009.

— citinewsroom