Mpohor Senior High School Gets Science Laboratory

Under the tripartite leadership of Hon. Gifty Eugenia Kusi, Deputy Western Regional Minister, Hon. Alex Kofi Agyekum, the Mpohor Member of Parliament, and Hon. Ignatius Asaah Mensah, the Mpohor District Chief Executive, a completed science laboratory project was handed over to the school authorities of the Mpohor Senior High School on June 4, 2020.

After a brief inspection of the completed science laboratory by the aforementioned leaders, a team from the Western Regional Coordinating Council and the Mpohor District Assembly plus the school authorities of the Mpohor Senior High School, a handing over ceremony was held to present the science laboratory to the school.

During the handing over ceremony, Mr. Joseph A. Annor of the Thedel Consult disclosed that the project was funded by the Government of Ghana through the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund). According to Mr. Annor, the Ministry of Education, the client of the project, awarded the contract to Active Flame Company Ltd, and Prompt Supplies Solution. While the Active Flame Company Ltd did the structural works, Prompt Supplies Solution did the fitting works. Mr. Annor of the Thedel Consult also observed that the project started in 2018 but for a few challenges they faced, it took the contractors virtually two years to get it completed.

In her remarks, Hon. Gifty Eugenia Kusi, Deputy Western Regional Minister, told the audience that the science laboratory is provided because the current government has the objective of promoting science and technology education. She said development thrives on science and technology and as a government that is poised to cause a jet-propelled development, they cannot overlook science and technology education.

She went on to observe that the project does not have wings to fly from Accra to Mpohor. She, therefore, disclosed that it is the lobbying skills of the Mpohor Member of Parliament, Hon. Alex Kofi Agyekum, that gave them the science laboratory.

On his part, Hon. Alex Kofi Agyekum, the Member of Parliament for the Mpohor Constituency, told the audience that immediately he got a win of such an opportunity, he consulted Madam Alberta R. Croffie, the headmistress of Mpohor Senior High School, to make a request for the school. When he gave her this opportunity, she requested for a school bus but he objected to it. This made her to request for a science laboratory.

According to the lawmaker, science lab was indeed a critical need for the school because the students have been risking their lives to travel to Takoradi Senior High School for their science practicals. He observed that at a point in time, the school bus even got involved in an accident.

He, therefore, expressed his profound gratitude to the government, and its agencies, the Ministry of Education and the GETFund for the project.

However, he acknowledged that the Mpohor Senior High School is yet to benefit from the numerous infrastructural projects the government is providing for other schools. Hon. Alex Kofi Agyekum therefore promised to do his best to ensure that the school also benefits from similar infrastructural projects that the double track schools are enjoying.

In his closing remarks, the Mpohor District Chief Executive, Hon. Ignatius Asaah Mensah observed that he is one of the luckiest DCEs in the region because of the support he gets from his regional ministers and the MP. He was appreciative of his MP for his lobbying skills.

He also showed gratitude to the deputy regional minister for the attention she has been giving him. He, however, appealed to the Thedel Consulting firm to coordinate with the district assembly anytime such projects are executed in the district to avoid unnecessary delays

Upon receiving the keys to the science laboratory, the headmistress of the Mpohor Senior High School, Madam Alberta R. Croffie thanked the people of Mpohor for the confidence reposed in her. She also thanked the government and went ahead to assure the people that the science laboratory will go a long way to affect the performance of the students in their final examination because students who hitherto turned down their admissions would now embrace them.

Cross checks with Mr. Charles Lokko, the main consultant of the project, reveals that the total cost of the project is One Million, Four Hundred and Nine Three Thousand, Seven Hundred and Twenty Nine Cedis, Seventy Pesewas (Ghc1,493,729.70). While the structural works by Active Flame Company Ltd cost Ghc703,913.66, the fitting works by the Prompt Supplies Solution cost Ghc789,816.04.