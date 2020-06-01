NABROK Foundation Backs COVID-19 Fight In Asuogyaman Constituency

Nabrok Foundation Ghana has thrown its weight behind efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the Asuogyaman Constituency.

The NGO donated assorted items of significant worth as it seeks to support the already impressive effort of the NPP parliamentary candidate, Paul Asare Ansah, who has earned plaudits for his leadership and resourcefulness since the pandemic was first recorded in Ghana.

The assorted items which included 15 veronica buckets, 15 bucket stands, 15 buckets, 15 packs of towel papers, 300 pieces of hand sanitizers, 20 gallons of liquid soap, 15 pieces of dustbins and 1,300 pieces of face masks were donated in acknowledgment of the aspiring law- maker’s efforts, which has seen him set up a factory with a production capacity of a hundred thousand facemasks among other efforts like mass sensitization and distribution of sanitary essentials.

Nabrok Foundation is an NGO birthed in response to the growing need for a stand-out pro-social inequality NGO, devoted to reversing social inequality in the society.

The foundation is impact-oriented and has a list of brilliantly thought-out initiatives that are capable of bridging the social inequality gap in Ghana. It partners the government, private sector and international development bodies to provide excellent solutions that impact society.