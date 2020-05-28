ModernGhanalogo

28.05.2020 Health

COVID-19: 400 People Vanishes From Quarantine Centre In Malawi

About 400 people have escaped from a coronavirus quarantine centre in Malawi’s second-largest city, Blantyre, after complaining about the poor state of the facility.

Local media has reported that the escapees were quarantined on arrival from South Africa and were yet to be tested for coronavirus.

They had complained that the stadium, which was turned into a quarantine centre, lacked water, toilets, and food.

The government has not commented on the escape.

Photos of the deserted and littered stadium were shared on Twitter.

The incident comes a day after local media reported that eight people who tested positive for the virus on arrival from South Africa had escaped from Kameza isolation centre in Blantyre.

Malawi has so far confirmed 101 coronavirus cases including four deaths.

---BBC

