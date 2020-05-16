Agradaa ‘Surrenders’ To Ken Agyapong In A Soft Tone

Those who anticipated that there would be a potential verbal 'war' between Fetish Priestess Nana Agradaa and popular politician Kennedy Agyapong should be revising their notes.

The reason is that Nana Agradaa, who does not hesitate in attacking people who condemn her activities as fetish priestess, appears to have thrown in the towel early to halt a tango with the firebrand New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (PM) for Assin Central.

Agradaa, whose real name is Patricia Asiedua, is noted for 'fighting' pastors she claims to be fake and in recent times, she has had spats with controversial “men of God”, such as Reverend Obofour and Bishop Daniel Obinim.

Ken's Fire

The MP recently served notice that he was going to divulge the 'dirty' deals of Agradaa after he had finished dealing with Bishop Obinim.

According to Kennedy, he does not have any issue with Nana Agradaa but said he was getting information that the fetish priestess was making unnecessary noise to provoke him, adding that Agradaa would soon regret her decision of engaging him.

Human Sacrifice

The MP said he has information about people that Agradaa had killed for sacrifices and added that if the fetish priestess was 'fooled' to open her mouth against him, then he would be compelled to expose her big time, saying “I am saying it again, Nana Agradaa, the fake fetish priestess at Sowutuom, should keep her mouth shut, else I will publicly name the people she has killed for sacrifices for all to see.”

The MP also said people that troop to Nana Agradaa's shrine, especially for powers to become rich overnight, “are not wise so they deserve to be duped,” adding, “How can any sensible person visit the shrine of Nana Agradaa for powers to become rich overnight. Agradaa is also fake!”

Agradaa Retreats

Nana Agradaa is known for being very outspoken and so naturally she was being expected to also fire back a series of verbal 'missiles' at Kennedy but uncharacteristic of her, the fetish priestess has rather come out in an apologetic manner, which clearly gives an indication that she has either 'surrendered' to Kennedy or she was not in the mood for any verbal tussle with the MP.

Nana Agradaa, in a video recording on her own Thunder TV popular programme, 'Talking Point', strangely heaped tons of praises and positive accolades on Kennedy.

In a rare move, the fetish priestess retreated when she said that there was no animosity between her and Kennedy.

Nana Agradaa, who referred to Kennedy as an 'honourable person' and also 'father', rather accused some faceless bloggers whom she claimed were trying to create animosity between her and the MP.

She, however, stated emphatically that she was wise enough to know the traps that the so-called bloggers had set to destroy the cordial relationship between her and Kennedy, so she would not fall for it.

Positive Words

“My special greetings to our father, Honourable Kennedy Agyapong. Wherever he is right now, Papa I greet you,” Agradaa, surprisingly, said in reply to Kennedy's verbal assault.

Besides, she said she was impressed with the explosive manner in which Kennedy had been exposing 'bad' people, especially pastors, that are doing 'evil' to society, stressing that she is fully in support of Kennedy's good works.

“Since the start of my programme, 'Talking Point', on television, we have used our programme to support the good works of Kennedy Agyapong, who is exposing the ills and bad works in society,” she said, adding, “We believe Kennedy Agyapong is an honourable person, for which reason we accord him the same respect we have for the President of the land,” she said in a soft tone.

Secret Admirers

Agradaa stated that she was one of the secret admirers and supporters of Kennedy so the politician should not allow bloggers, who were clearly on a diabolical mission, to create enmity between them.

She said she had never said anything bad about Kennedy as some bloggers were trying to falsely portray, indicating that her respect for the Assin Central lawmaker was still intact.

“Don't listen to people, don't listen to our enemies,” she pleaded with Kennedy, saying “someone called me on phone and provoked me by saying that Kennedy Agyapong had mentioned my name on television.”

According to her, the so-called blogger “strategically and wickedly cut and joined Kennedy Agyapong's voices to mean that he (Kennedy) was accusing Agradaa of killing people for sacrifices. But Kennedy never said that,” adding “meanwhile, Kennedy Agyapong was rather talking about someone that had committed that heinous crime at Adeiso and not me. But the bloggers cleverly attached my picture to Kennedy's voice to defame me.”

“This is what the person told me on phone and we engaged in a conversation. It is a shameful act on the part of the blogger. You don't record a conversation and edit it to mean something I never said about Kennedy,” she said.

Still jabbing the faceless bloggers, Agradaa asserted “a blogger recorded our conversation and also doctored it to mean that I have spoken ill about Kennedy Agyapong, which in actual fact was not the case.”

In an apologetic manner, which is unusual of her, Nana Agradaa appealed passionately to Kennedy not to pay attention to bloggers and rather concentrate on his positive works for the good of society.

According to her, it is difficult for people to know their real loved ones and enemies in life, but she was making it emphatic that she (Agradaa) loves and cherishes the good works of Kennedy for mother Ghana.

---Daily Guide