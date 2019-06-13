Kids, money, and sex no more

For younger folks the top three issues revolve around kids, money, and sex. But things change for old gals.

The kids are grown. We’re on limited Social Security. And our vaginas have expired. So no worries. We can sip tea, shop online, and play Bridge. Or tour America on a bus with other gals and geezers. A perk is frequent stops for leaky bladders and intestinal issues.

Our adult children need to step up and supplement our golden years of fun. They can get our mail, mow our lawn, and feed the pets while we travel on the affordable accommodations plan. I don’t mind the bargain bus with frugal fares. Sight-seeing on a shoestring is the way to go.

Until we chat again, this old bag declares, “Aging is for cheese and wine—not women.”