Minerva invited me to go climb a mountain with her. “No thanks,” I replied. “I climb out of bed every morning and that’s enough adventure for these old knees.” My slip-on shoes may cause me to slip down the side of the mountain. My joints aren’t jovial and my muscles aren’t merry.

Is there a miniature mountain with an escalator for senior citizens? Sign me up. The only zip-line I’ll try has to be close to the ground and close to a hospital.

Knee pain is the second most common ache after lower back pain. Getting up from a low couch should be an Olympic event. “Her stamina stayed in bed today. Guess which geezer will win the gold?”

Until we chat again, this old bag declares, “Aging is for cheese and wine—not women.”