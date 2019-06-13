Modern Ghana logo

13.06.2019 Old Gal in Yoga Pants

Water your family tree

By Melissa Martin

People, honor and respect your senior citizens. Youngsters, stop complaining about taking care of your aging parents. If it wasn’t for your family tree with great-grandparents, grandparents, and parents—you wouldn’t be here right now. So stuff a sock in it!

Step away from your overpriced houses and cars, fancy clothing brands, and jet-setting vacations—and spend time with your older family members. Transport them to doctor visits. Take them out for dinner. Set at their feet and listen to their stories. Better yet, try some humility and clean their toilets. I’m just say’ in.

And call your mother more. She carried you for nine months and pushed you through her vaginal canal. And her breasts fed you.

Until we chat again, this old bag declares, “Aging is for cheese and wine—not women.”

Melissa Martin
Melissa Martin Self-syndicated Columnist, USA

