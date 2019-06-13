Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
13.06.2019 Old Gal in Yoga Pants

Watch what you call older people

...Old Gal in Yoga Pants
By Melissa Martin

Elderly, geriatric, ancient. If you use these words in the same sentence with my name, I may bop you on the head with my oxygen tank. Or step on your foot with my walker.

I prefer senior citizen, matured person, or aging. Or older lady, old gal, or oldster (not oyster). And don’t call me granny unless I’m your actual granny.

And “old bag” is a term of endearment, but can only be used at the right time, at the right place, and by the right person in a humorous situation.

And you can only make jokes about oldsters—if you’re actually old yourself. Got it?

I know it’s a double standard, but oldsters can make jokes about youngsters. That’s life in the slow lane.

Until we chat again, this old bag declares, “Aging is for cheese and wine—not women.”

Melissa Martin
Melissa Martin Self-syndicated Columnist, USA

Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."

Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

Nana Addo cuts sod for $100m military housing project

5 hours ago

2020 polls: Be firm and impartial – Kufuor to EC

5 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line