Leaky bladder, what’s the matter?

Cough, laugh, or sneeze and my bladder lets lose at the most inconvenient places. Anywhere but home is inconvenient when urine trickles out. Pee-pee bladder is no laughing matter. Because when you laugh—it matters.

Urinary incontinence. Ugh! An article in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) reported that urinary incontinence affects at least one out of three older women.

The two most common types of urinary incontinence that affect females are urge incontinence and stress incontinence. Yes, sometimes my bladder gets the urge to surge. And stress over grocery store prices makes me wet my grandma jeans.

Until we chat again, this old bag declares, “Aging is for cheese and wine—not women.”