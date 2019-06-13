Modern Ghana logo

13.06.2019

Leaky bladder, what’s the matter?

...Old Gal in Yoga Pants
By Melissa Martin

Cough, laugh, or sneeze and my bladder lets lose at the most inconvenient places. Anywhere but home is inconvenient when urine trickles out. Pee-pee bladder is no laughing matter. Because when you laugh—it matters.

Urinary incontinence. Ugh! An article in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) reported that urinary incontinence affects at least one out of three older women.

The two most common types of urinary incontinence that affect females are urge incontinence and stress incontinence. Yes, sometimes my bladder gets the urge to surge. And stress over grocery store prices makes me wet my grandma jeans.

Until we chat again, this old bag declares, “Aging is for cheese and wine—not women.”

Melissa Martin
Melissa Martin Self-syndicated Columnist, USA

Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."

body-container-line