STUDIO D'MAXSI IS LIT in DC!

Washington, DC – May 2019

To celebrate the achievements of those who have contributed to and have been a positive influence on the community and the culture of the city of Washington DC, the Anacostia Marketing and Tourism Board in collaboration with the clothier, ‘The Museum’ presented the Lit in DC Honors and Celebration event. Afua Sam of Studio D’Maxsi is one of the selected 2019 awardees recognized for their expertise, accomplishments and contributions in their respective fields and will be listed in the inaugural Lit in DC book. Afua Sam was recognized to have made an impact on the socio-economic growth and diversity of Washington DC. The Lit in DC Honors and Celebration event took place on Saturday, 18th of May, 2019 at the exquisite Audi Field Ballroom, Washington DC. It was well attended by celebrity guests and featured special performances by local talents, as well as music from DC’s hottest DJs at the after party.

Grateful and honored by the recognition, Afua Sam gives a big shout out to the Lit in DC team and a special thank you to Ms. Patrice Lancaster for the nomination. Regarding her acceptance of the award, Afua says “All the Glory goes to God who has been ordering my steps through life as a fashion designer. This a full circle moment for me because my very first stage to showcase my talent was in DC and from that point on, I have been part of Washington DC’s fashion fabric and beyond for years. I thank everyone who has supported me from day one up till this point. A big shout out also to Mr Glynn Jackson of GOLDEN SCISSORS for giving me my first stage to showcase my talent at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Last but not the least, to anyone who is reading this, it doesn’t matter your age or where you are from, don’t ever give up on your dreams. Believe in yourself, be consistent , pay it forward, be grounded no matter how high you go, be good to yourself and others, be kind and respectful to people you meet. Stay focused and stay away from negativity, and always keep God and faith first.

Mayor Muriel Bowser, Mayor of Washington DC, gave her official city approval of the event and sent a congratulatory message to the organizers and the honorees. The Attorney General, Karl A Racine, also made a statement to appreciate the honorees for making the future of the district bright.

Afua Sam keeps blazing a trail and Studio D’Maxsi continues to add colorful feathers to her cap in the world of fashion couture and everyday wear.