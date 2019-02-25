2 Smoothie Mix To Start Your Day

Smoothie mix is a great way to start your day. This smoothie helps to provide your body with the required vitamins and nutrients needed for the overall functioning of your immune systems. Here are a few smootie mix i would like to introduce to you.

WATERMELON COOLER

Watermelons are mostly water — about 92 percent — but this refreshing fruit is soaked with nutrients. Each juicy bite has significant levels of vitamins A, B6 and C, lots of lycopene, antioxidants and amino acids.

Ingredient

Four cups cubes seedless watermelons

1/3 cup fresh lime juice

1/4 cup white sugar

1/8 teaspoon salt

Recipe

Place watermelon and ice into a blender

Pour in lime juice, sugar and salt

Blend until smooth

Mango Pineapple Smoothies

According to MayoClinic.com, “One cup of mangoes contains 99 calories, 25 grams of carbohydrates, 2.6 grams of fiber and 1.4 grams of protein. Their high fiber content can help alleviate elevated blood sugar and cholesterol levels and prevent constipation,

Ingredients

1 ripe mango

¼ fresh pineapple

1 cup fresh orange juice

3 cups of ice cubes

Lime slices for garnish

Recipe

In a blender, combine the mangoes, pineapple, orange juice, and ice cubes until smooth

Pour the smoothies into 6 glasses, garnish with lime slices and service immediately