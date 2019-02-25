2 Smoothie Mix To Start Your Day

Smoothie mix is a great way to start your day. This smoothie helps to provide your body with the required vitamins and nutrients needed for the overall functioning of your immune systems. Here are a few smootie mix i would like to introduce to you.
WATERMELON COOLER
Watermelons are mostly water — about 92 percent — but this refreshing fruit is soaked with nutrients. Each juicy bite has significant levels of vitamins A, B6 and C, lots of lycopene, antioxidants and amino acids.
Ingredient
Four cups cubes seedless watermelons
1/3 cup fresh lime juice
1/4 cup white sugar
1/8 teaspoon salt
Recipe
Place watermelon and ice into a blender
Pour in lime juice, sugar and salt
Blend until smooth
Mango Pineapple Smoothies
According to MayoClinic.com, “One cup of mangoes contains 99 calories, 25 grams of carbohydrates, 2.6 grams of fiber and 1.4 grams of protein. Their high fiber content can help alleviate elevated blood sugar and cholesterol levels and prevent constipation,
Ingredients
1 ripe mango
¼ fresh pineapple
1 cup fresh orange juice
3 cups of ice cubes
Lime slices for garnish
Recipe
In a blender, combine the mangoes, pineapple, orange juice, and ice cubes until smooth
Pour the smoothies into 6 glasses, garnish with lime slices and service immediately
