Nana Kwame Gyan slams King Promise over “Lagos is bigger than Ghana” comment

Media personality Nana Kwame Gyan has strongly criticised award-winning Ghanaian musician King Promise for what he described as a “disgraceful and unpatriotic” comment about Ghana during a live session with Nigerian content creator Peller.

King Promise reportedly stated during the interaction that “Lagos is bigger than Ghana,” a remark that has sparked outrage among many Ghanaians who view it as disrespectful to the nation, particularly his hometown of Accra.

Reacting to the viral video on his Onua FM show, Nana Kwame Gyan did not hold back his disappointment.

“Shame on you, King Promise! I’m deeply disappointed. How do you look down on your own city, Accra — the place that raised you? You owe the Ga community and the people of Accra an apology,” he fumed on air.

He described King Promise’s comment as inappropriate and unpatriotic, especially from an artist who has received overwhelming love and support from Ghanaians throughout his career.

According to Nana Kwame Gyan, comparing Ghana to Lagos in such a manner was unnecessary and demeaning, particularly because it appeared to be an attempt to impress the Nigerian influencer.

“It’s sad that someone from Nungua who has benefited so much from Ghanaian love would stoop so low just to please a Nigerian influencer. King Promise should know better. You don’t need to belittle your own country to gain attention,” he said.

The Onua FM presenter urged King Promise to retract his statement and apologise to the Ga community and the people of Accra, stressing that patriotism should never be sacrificed for social media relevance or foreign approval.