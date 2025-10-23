Wendy Shay to drop ‘Ready’ album on October 24

Ghanaian singer, Wendy Shay, has announced October 24 as the date to release her official album titled “Ready”.

Wendy Shay’s highly anticipated album marks a new chapter in her music journey, symbolising transformation, strength, value, and prosperity.

Fans are eagerly waiting to get their hands on it, especially after enjoying her recent singles like “Psycho”, “Sapiosexual”, “Apology”, “Too Late 2.0” and “Crazy Love”.

The album’s release comes ahead of her annual concert, rescheduled to November 22 to honour the late legend Daddy Lumba.

It includes songs like “Street Girl (Soul Survivor)”, “Black Coffee”, “Crazy Love”, “PTSD”, “Fuck The Club”, “Don't Be Silly” featuring Tiffany , “7 Weed N Wine”, “Apology”, “Baby Mama Drama”, “Kiss N Tell”, “Party Animal” featuring Mak Hadzi among others.