‘I’ was not instantly healed at church; bloggers twisted my testimony’ — Drogba of Yolo fame

Ghanaian actor John Peasah, popularly known as “Drogba” from the YOLO series, has denied reports that he experienced instant miraculous healing at a church event in August 2024.

The actor has battled a neurological condition, reportedly Stiff Person Syndrome, which causes severe pain, stiffness and double vision.

He explained that he was invited to Christ Embassy’s Friday Miracle Night service, where he managed to perform actions he had not been able to do for years.

Grateful for what he described as signs of progressive healing, he later returned to the church to share a testimony.

However, in an interview on the Street is Watching podcast posted on YouTube, Peasah said bloggers twisted his words to suggest an immediate spiritual cure.

“What the bloggers posted was actually false… the blogger should have written progressive healing,” he stressed.

The actor revealed that the false reports have hurt his ongoing medical fundraiser.

He launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $280,000 for treatment abroad, but said support from well-wishers slowed after the misleading stories spread.

Peasah reiterated that while the church experience gave him relief and encouragement, he is still undergoing medical care and physiotherapy, and continues to need financial help for treatment.