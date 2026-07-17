Mahama nominates Tony Forson, two Appeal Court Justices to Supreme Court

President John Dramani Mahama has nominated three distinguished legal practitioners for appointment to Ghana's Supreme Court, subject to parliamentary approval.

The nominees are private legal practitioner and former President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), Tony Forson, as well as Court of Appeal Justices Sophia Rosetta Bernasko Essah and Edward Amoako Asante.

The nominations were made in consultation with the Judicial Council, in accordance with the 1992 Constitution, which requires the President to consult the Council before appointing Justices of the Supreme Court.

If approved by Parliament, the appointments will increase the number of justices serving on the country's apex court.

Justice Edward Amoako Asante brings extensive judicial experience to the nomination. He previously served as President of the ECOWAS Court of Justice before returning to the Ghanaian judiciary as a Justice of the Court of Appeal.

Justice Sophia Rosetta Bernasko Essah also serves on the Court of Appeal and has built an extensive career within the Judicial Service, earning considerable experience in the administration of justice.

Tony Forson is the only nominee from private legal practice. A former President of the Ghana Bar Association, he has spent several years in legal practice and is widely recognised for his contributions to Ghana's legal profession.

The three nominees are expected to appear before Parliament's Appointments Committee for vetting before the committee submits its report and recommendations to the House for consideration and approval.