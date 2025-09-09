ModernGhana logo
"Charter House gave the Group of the Year award to Team Eternity, they didn't win" — Keche

Industry News Keche and Team Eternity
TUE, 09 SEP 2025
Keche and Team Eternity

Ghanaian music duo KECHE Global has expressed disappointment at losing the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) “Group of the Year” title to gospel outfit Team Eternity Ghana.

Speaking in an interview with Kwame Dadzie on Hitz FM, the duo argued that their consistency and hit songs over the year should have earned them the award. They insisted their contributions to the music industry made them more deserving of recognition.

KECHE also questioned the credibility of Team Eternity Ghana’s winning song, 'Defe Defe', claiming it was tainted by copyright controversy.

According to them, the gospel group was taken to court and compelled to settle with the original creator of the song after being accused of copyright infringement.

The pair further revealed that they had actively campaigned for the return of the “Group of the Year” category to the VGMA, organized by Charterhouse. For this reason, they said it was disappointing that, despite their advocacy, the award was given to another group.

Emmanuel Jacob Amissah
Emmanuel Jacob Amissah

Entertainment ReporterPage: emmanuel-jacob-amissah

