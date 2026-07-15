Ghana’s youngest parliamentary aspirant to wrestle with ‘elders’ for Manhyia South seat

Nana Agyeiwaa Baffoe-Bonnie Michaels, a 22-year-old law student, has announced her intention to contest the Manhyia South parliamentary seat in the 2028 general election on the ticket of Base Movement Ghana.

Speaking at a press conference at the movement's Ashanti Regional office in Kumasi, Ms. Michaels unveiled her vision for the constituency, pledging to prioritise infrastructure development, economic empowerment and responsive representation.

She said her decision to enter politics was inspired by the challenges she has witnessed and experienced within the constituency.

“I understand the struggles of the people because I have lived through them. It is time for a new kind of leadership that listens, serves and delivers,” she said.

Outlining her priorities, Ms. Michaels said she would focus on tackling youth unemployment, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and expanding skills and vocational training opportunities to improve livelihoods.

She also pledged to strengthen healthcare delivery, improve educational infrastructure, rehabilitate roads, address poor drainage systems and enhance sanitation across the constituency.

In addition, she identified community safety, digital inclusion, sports and recreational development, stronger engagement between elected leaders and constituents, and the empowerment of women and girls as key areas of focus.

Ms. Michaels expressed confidence that with the right leadership, Manhyia South could become a constituency where businesses thrive, young people have access to opportunities, women are economically empowered and communities enjoy improved living conditions.

“The time has come for a new generation of leadership that listens, serves and delivers. Together, we can build a stronger Manhyia South and a stronger Ghana,” she stated.

Seeks to Break Political Dominance

Ms. Michaels is contesting under the banner of Base Movement Ghana, a socio-political movement launched in Accra in 2026.

The movement was founded by businessman and former New Patriotic Party (NPP) financier Dr. George Oti Bonsu and is inspired by businessman and former NPP presidential aspirant Kennedy Agyapong. It seeks to provide an alternative to the long-standing political dominance of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the NPP.

Base Movement Ghana is built around four core pillars: industrialisation, youth employment, tourism and agriculture.

The Manhyia South parliamentary seat is currently represented by NPP Member of Parliament Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, who succeeded former Education and Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.