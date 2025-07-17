Love comes easy for Fante men – Quamina MP

Ghanaian musician Emmanuel Kwamina Amonoo, popularly known as Quamina MP, has revealed that Fante-speaking men find it very easy to find their significant others as the dialect, when spoken, wins the heart of ladies.

“It's true that speaking the Fante language makes a lot of girls admire you and probably fall in love with you,” he said.

“When the ladies hear you speak Fante, it sounds nice to them, and they want to even follow you home. Most ladies want to date a guy who will make them laugh or smile, and we, the Fante guys, are known for that,” he revealed in an interview on Property FM.

The Mankessim-born singer further explained that Fante-speaking men are naturally funny, and ladies are easily drawn to them as they get to laugh and smile when in their company.

Quamina MP's debut album, 'Love in the Club,' was released on February 27, 2025, and marked a significant milestone in Quamina MP's musical journey since rising to fame in 2018.

The 15-track album is a treat, filled with love songs and party anthems that draw fans into Quamina MP's vibrant world of happiness, love and celebration. Showcasing his production skills, Quamina MP produced nine tracks himself. The album also features an impressive line-up of collaborations, including 'Kurom' featuring Kwesi Arthur and Medikal, produced by award-winning Ghanaian producer GuiltyBeatz. Other notable features include Stonebwoy, Twitch 4EVA, YCEE, and AratheJay.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke