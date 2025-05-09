ModernGhana logo
Broadcast icon Mama Effe retires after 28 years of transformative radio work

By Gilbert Yeboah || SeanCitygh.com
FRI, 09 MAY 2025

For audiences in Kumasi and across Ghana, the voice of Eleanor Effe Amanor—affectionately known as Mama Effe—became a familiar and comforting presence each weekday afternoon after the midday news on Nhyira FM and later, Adom TV.

But on Monday, May 5, 2025—her 65th birthday—Mama Effe signed off for the final time, marking the end of a distinguished 28-year career with the Multimedia Group’s Kumasi division.

Her journey in broadcasting began modestly in 1997 with a segment on Luv FM’s Awaremo Nkomo. However, in 2005, she took over Obra on Nhyira FM, a move that transformed her into a household name and turned the program into a national platform for advocacy and healing.

Initially tasked with boosting listenership, Mama Effe far exceeded expectations. She created a show that became a lifeline for many—addressing domestic challenges, exposing social injustices, and helping listeners navigate personal crises. With a signature blend of compassion and courage, she tackled difficult issues with both empathy and honesty.

Her impact extended beyond the studio. Mama Effe mentored a new generation of broadcasters, especially women, empowering them with a strong sense of purpose and professionalism.

In recognition of her immense contributions to the media landscape, she received the Lifetime Achievement in Media Excellence Award at the 2025 Career Excellence Awards in the Ashanti Region.

Now officially retired, Mama Effe leaves behind a legacy of transformative radio journalism and a gap that will be hard to fill.

Watch a video of the ceremony below:

