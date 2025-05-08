Black Sherif makes history with 2025 BET Awards Nomination

Black Sherif has made history by becoming the only Ghanaian artist nominated for the 2025 BET Awards, specifically in the Best International Act category.

This nomination underscores his rising global appeal, following the success of his recent album Iron and hit singles such as Kwaku the Traveller.

Black Sherif previously won "Best International Flow" at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards and was also nominated in the same year. He is renowned for fusing traditional Ghanaian sounds with contemporary Afrobeats, hip-hop, and trap music. His standout tracks include Kwaku the Traveller, Money, YAYA, Second Sermon, and Destiny.

He rose to fame through social media platforms—especially YouTube and Twitter—where his music has garnered millions of views.

At the 2025 BET Awards, Black Sherif is competing against top international talents including Rema and Ayra Starr from Nigeria, Tyla from South Africa, MC Luanna from Brazil, SDM from France, Uncle Waffles from Swaziland, Ezra Collective from the UK, and Any Gabrielly from Brazil.

This recognition by the BET Awards not only highlights Black Sherif’s influence on the global music stage but also cements his status as a leading force in Ghanaian music.