'I am available for marriage, I wish to marry in December but afraid of responsibilities' – Actress Sandra Ababio

Actress Sandra Ababio has openly declared her readiness to settle down—if she meets the right man.

In an interview aired on 'Ucook' with Empress Gifty on May 4, 2025, the popular actress revealed that she is currently single and actively open to finding a life partner, ideally by the end of 2025.

“I'm not married yet. If I were, I would have told you I was getting married,” she said. “I don't have any man in the U.S., I don't want any trouble. I'm in Ghana, so I can't have a man outside the country.”

Sandra added that although she frequently travels abroad, it is purely for professional and creative development—not for romantic pursuits.

“For now, I'm all alone, so if anyone wants to marry me, I'm available. I've broken up with the one I was with,” she disclosed, describing herself as “a bit difficult” in relationships and quick to move on if things don't work out.

Despite her desire to tie the knot, the actress admitted that marriage still feels daunting.

“I wish to marry in December but haven't found anyone yet. I'm a bit scared of marriage. The problems that come with it are too much—the instructions and responsibilities are overwhelming,” she said.

Beyond her personal revelations, Sandra used the platform to share insights into her latest entrepreneurial venture.

She now heads a real estate company called SA Properties, which caters especially to foreigners seeking to buy land and build homes in Ghana.

“Many people get scammed trying to acquire land, but estate agencies like ours make it easier,” she explained. “We offer instalment plans and once the house is ready, clients can come to Ghana to inspect their properties. It's very simple and we're legit.”