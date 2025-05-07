ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'I am available for marriage, I wish to marry in December but afraid of responsibilities' – Actress Sandra Ababio

  Wed, 07 May 2025
General News Actress Sandra Ababio
WED, 07 MAY 2025
Actress Sandra Ababio

Actress Sandra Ababio has openly declared her readiness to settle down—if she meets the right man.

In an interview aired on 'Ucook' with Empress Gifty on May 4, 2025, the popular actress revealed that she is currently single and actively open to finding a life partner, ideally by the end of 2025.

“I'm not married yet. If I were, I would have told you I was getting married,” she said. “I don't have any man in the U.S., I don't want any trouble. I'm in Ghana, so I can't have a man outside the country.”

Sandra added that although she frequently travels abroad, it is purely for professional and creative development—not for romantic pursuits.

“For now, I'm all alone, so if anyone wants to marry me, I'm available. I've broken up with the one I was with,” she disclosed, describing herself as “a bit difficult” in relationships and quick to move on if things don't work out.

Despite her desire to tie the knot, the actress admitted that marriage still feels daunting.

“I wish to marry in December but haven't found anyone yet. I'm a bit scared of marriage. The problems that come with it are too much—the instructions and responsibilities are overwhelming,” she said.

Beyond her personal revelations, Sandra used the platform to share insights into her latest entrepreneurial venture.

She now heads a real estate company called SA Properties, which caters especially to foreigners seeking to buy land and build homes in Ghana.

“Many people get scammed trying to acquire land, but estate agencies like ours make it easier,” she explained. “We offer instalment plans and once the house is ready, clients can come to Ghana to inspect their properties. It's very simple and we're legit.”

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu Bill to reverse names of universities Akufo-Addo renamed coming — Haruna Iddrisu

2 hours ago

GUTA applauds Bank of Ghana for stabilising Cedi, says It has boosted business confidence GUTA applauds Bank of Ghana for stabilising Cedi, says "It has boosted business ...

2 hours ago

Michael Kpakpo Allotey confirmed as new Accra Mayor Michael Kpakpo Allotey confirmed as new Accra Mayor

2 hours ago

“it’s a no-no, this is a high-value gift”— cdd-ghana’s dr. asante on car gift to president mahama “It’s a no-no, this is a high-value gift”— CDD-Ghana’s Dr. Asante on car gift to...

2 hours ago

President Mahama to deliver nation address on 120-day social contract Tonight President Mahama to deliver nation address on 120-day social contract Tonight

2 hours ago

Here are 19 out of 28 promises President Mahama fulfilled in his 120-day social contract Here are 19 out of 28 promises President Mahama fulfilled in his 120-day social ...

3 hours ago

Afenyo-Markin, NPP must apologise for scuffle with police officer during #SaveTheJudiciary protest — Mustapha Gbande Afenyo-Markin, NPP must apologise for scuffle with police officer during #SaveTh...

3 hours ago

Our feud with the Electoral Commission has lasted over a decade – IMANI’s Kofi Bentil Our feud with the Electoral Commission has lasted over a decade – IMANI’s Kofi B...

3 hours ago

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, speaking at the launch of the chip-embedded passport NDC’s re-launch of chip-embedded passport unnecessary, a burden on the public pu...

3 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Damongo and Ranking Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Abu Jinapor Every essential aspect of the chip-embedded passport was completed by Akufo-Addo...

Just in....

Do you support the suspension and removal of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo?

Started: 01-05-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line