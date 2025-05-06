Singer Portable accuses First bank of attempting to kidnap him

Nigerian singer Portable has accused First Bank of attempting to abduct him after a dispute over his locked account.

In a now-viral video posted on Instagram, the outspoken artist recounted a troubling encounter, claiming he narrowly escaped being taken hostage during a visit to the bank.

Portable alleged that the bank had been monitoring him after he sought clarification about the status of his account. He denied any wrongdoing and insisted the money in question was tied to legitimate business activities.

“I’m being trailed from First Bank to kidnap me. Who are those people trailing me. What’s my offense? I no dey do yahoo or scam. Customer is always right. That account is a business account and more money is still coming in. Please I need help ooo," he said.

“All I did was to complain. A customer is always right. That account is a business account with over M400 billion,” he added.

The video, which has since been deleted, drew attention as Portable emphasised he was not involved in fraud and said his only offense was asking questions.

His claims come amid heightened tensions on social media following the recent arrest of internet personality VeryDarkMan on May 2, after he protested alleged unauthorised deductions from his mother’s GTB account.

