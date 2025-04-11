Steve Crown set to marry on April 26

Renowned Nigerian gospel musician, Steve Crown, has announced his engagement to Ruth Thomas, setting April 26 as the date for their upcoming wedding ceremony.

The news has sparked excitement among fans and well-wishers across social media.

Last weekend, the 'You Are Great' singer shared a touching video of his proposal to Ruth on Instagram, offering followers a glimpse into the intimate moment.

The clip, which has since gone viral, captured the joy and emotional exchange between the couple.

Steve Crown accompanied the video with a heartfelt caption that read: “Approved by God. We are now forever. #CrowningRuth2025. 26th APRIL 2025.”

The post has received thousands of reactions, with many congratulating the gospel artiste and sending prayers for a blissful union.

The announcement comes as a joyful update for many who have followed Crown's musical journey and admired his commitment to faith and family values.

Known for his spirit-filled worship songs, the singer's personal life has largely remained private until this public declaration of love.

Fans are already anticipating what promises to be a beautiful celebration of love and faith, as the couple prepares to embark on this new chapter together.

The hashtag #CrowningRuth2025 has since gained traction, with supporters sharing messages of encouragement and excitement ahead of the big day.