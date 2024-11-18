New Face of Kidz Programming on Ghana Police TV

Since its launch, Ghana Police TV has quickly established itself as a unique and valued addition to Ghana’s media space.

This free-to-air channel, widely followed on social media, has garnered praise, especially for the contributions of IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, whose vision has brought new programs and initiatives to the platform.

Among its popular programs is Children’s Hour, a Saturday morning show hosted by Corporal Mavis Akua Owusu, which has become a staple for young viewers.

Corporal Owusu brings a fresh and engaging approach to children’s programming, drawing in kids across Ghana who are eager to learn and participate. Parents and educators alike have commended Children’s Hour for educating children on police services in Ghana, enhancing community trust, and providing a fun, informative experience.

In a recent interview, Corporal Owusu shared that Children’s Hour was created under the direction of IGP Dr. Dampare, who envisioned a show dedicated to educating the younger generation on safety, emergency protocols, and the day-to-day activities of the police service. Corporal Owusu, who holds a Public Relations role, emphasized the importance of introducing children to the Ghana Police Service early on to foster a positive, informed view of law enforcement.

Beyond the studio, Corporal Owusu has visited numerous schools, providing hands-on educational sessions that deepen kids’ understanding of security services. She highlighted that these interactions are vital in changing perceptions and building a more security-conscious generation.

In addition to on-air lessons, Children’s Hour hosts interactive segments where children recite poems, participate in dances, and enjoy quizzes, games, and book readings. The program also includes educational visits to police headquarters, offering children firsthand insight into police history, operations, and service to the community.

Children’s Hour airs every Saturday at 9:30 a.m. and repeats on Sundays on Ghana Police TV, creating an invaluable opportunity for children to learn and engage with the Ghana Police Service in an accessible and entertaining way.

Snatch Them Young Policing Initiative:

Is a new police initiative headed by the IGP/ Dr. George Akuffo Dampare and the Police management board (Pomab).

The idea is to bridge the gap between the police and our little children in our various communities.

We are snatching them young from the various societal menace. So they know right from wrong. When it comes to crime and its prevention.

For them to familiarize themselves with the police and to know that we are here to protect them and not to scare them away when they see us.

To deter parents and teachers from threatening them with the police (eg. if you don’t listen to me or stop the bad thing you are doing, I will let police catch you)

For the kids to know the police emergency numbers and call same for help in case of emergencies in the absence of adults or parents (191,112,18555)