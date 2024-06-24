ModernGhana logo
Yaw Sarpong denies ex-wife

  Mon, 24 Jun 2024
Popular gospel musician Yaw Sarpong says his ex-wife, Adwoa Pinamang abandoned him when he needed her the most.

According to him, their marriage ended 20 years ago when Adwoa Pinamang abandoned him and their children.

In a recent radio interview, Adwoa Pinamang claimed that Yaw Sarpong’s family has prevented her from caring for her ailing former husband.

She also accused Tiwaa, a female vocalist, of conspiring with Sarpong’s family to “snatch” him away.

Despite being separated for nearly two decades, Pinamang maintains that they are still married, as there has been no official divorce, and insists she should be treated as his legitimate wife.

Yaw Sarpong, however, refuted the claims, stating that their marriage was never legally formalized and therefore did not require a legal divorce.

He explained that their union involved traditional rites, including the presentation of a Bible, soft drinks, and a ring.

The veteran musician recounted the difficult period when Pinamang left him and their children and relocated to Kumasi while he was seriously ill. He also noted that there has been no communication between them over the past 20 years, making her recent allegations and attempts to reconnect surprising.

Sarpong suggested that Pinamang’s renewed interest might be influenced by the recent GH¢100,000 gift he received from Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

Despite the contentious nature of the situation, Yaw Sarpong emphasized his desire to move on and resolve all outstanding issues with his ex-wife amicably.

