Veteran film director Socrate Safo has shared his insights on the tragic accident of actor LilWin, which led to the untimely death of 3-year-old Tawiah Ampomah.

Safo suspects that excessive speed caused the accident, considering the impact of the accident and the damaged vehicle.

He narrated an eyewitness account who claimed one of the vehicles was speeding and swerving from its lane.

Safo remarked, “If not too much speeding, there is no way the car involved in the accident would have had such an impact.

“The owner of the other car spoke about speed, and eyewitnesses also said the same, so how did the driver manage driving on the road? People are criticizing LilWin because of how he managed his car, not because they hate him.”

He further noted during the United Showbiz programme aired on UTV and monitored by ModernGhana News that, “An eyewitness stated that the other driver was in his lane and LilWin’s moved from its lane. The moment you do that, then the question is, 'Why did you move out of your lane?'”

The accident involving LilWin’s vehicle occurred on May 25, 2024, in front of Grace Baptist Church in Amakom, Kumasi.

LilWin’s Benz collided head-on with another vehicle, resulting in injuries to him and two others.

All injured parties, including LilWin, were promptly transported to the Accident and Emergency Unit of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Despite sustaining injuries, the actor made a resilient appearance at the premiere of his new movie, ‘A Country Called Ghana’, at the KNUST CCB Auditorium later that day.

LilWin’s management, following the development, pledged their full support to the bereaved family following the tragic loss of their child.

Meanwhile, LilWin was arrested on Monday, June 3, 2024 after he was discharged from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and later granted GHS50,000 bail.