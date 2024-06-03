Lil Win was drunk during fatal accident — Family of 3-year-old deceased

LISTEN

The family of a 3-year-old boy who tragically died in an accident involving popular Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, known as Lil Win, has made serious allegations.

They claim that Lil Win was drunk at the time of the accident.

The family disclosed these allegations during an interview on Angel FM.

They revealed that a relative who works in the emergency ward provided the information. They claim alcohol was found in Lil Win's car after the accident.

"We have five charges against Lil Win, and we are determined to seek justice for our child," the family stated, expressing their resolve not to let the matter die easily.

On Monday Lil Win was arrested and granted bail by the Asokore Mampong District Court for GH¢50,000 with two sureties. His arrest was after he was discharged from the hospital on Monday, June 3, where he was being treated for injuries sustained in the crash, including internal bleeding.

The incident occurred while Lil Win was en route to premiere his new film, “A Country Called Ghana.” Police reports indicate that Lil Win was speeding and driving in the wrong lane when the accident happened, leading to charges of dangerous driving and negligently causing harm.

Margaret Adjei-Twum, Lil Win’s lawyer, argued for bail on the grounds of her client's medical condition and assured the court that Lil Win, being a popular figure, would not evade legal proceedings.

The court has adjourned the case to June 27, 2024.