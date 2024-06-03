Lil Win arrested over fatal accident shortly after being discharged from hospital

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, known popularly as Lil Win has been arrested by the Manhyia Divisional Police Command's Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) shortly after being discharged from the hospital.

His arrest is in connection with a recent car accident he was involved in, which resulted in the death of a three-year-old boy.

There have been reports that the actor was overspeeding, hence the accident.

Social media was flooded with calls for his arrest over alleged reckless driving as the family of the deceased also called on police for justice to be served.

After the accident, the injured actor attended his movie premiere held in Kumasi the same day.

His management later reported that he was receiving treatment at the Emergency Unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

In respect for the late child, the management postponed their planned premiere of 'A Country Call Ghana' in Sunyani, which was originally slated for June 1.