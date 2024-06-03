ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Lil Win arrested over fatal accident shortly after being discharged from hospital

Hot Issues Lil Win arrested over fatal accident shortly after being discharged from hospital
MON, 03 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, known popularly as Lil Win has been arrested by the Manhyia Divisional Police Command's Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) shortly after being discharged from the hospital.

His arrest is in connection with a recent car accident he was involved in, which resulted in the death of a three-year-old boy.

There have been reports that the actor was overspeeding, hence the accident.

Social media was flooded with calls for his arrest over alleged reckless driving as the family of the deceased also called on police for justice to be served.

After the accident, the injured actor attended his movie premiere held in Kumasi the same day.

His management later reported that he was receiving treatment at the Emergency Unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

In respect for the late child, the management postponed their planned premiere of 'A Country Call Ghana' in Sunyani, which was originally slated for June 1.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Mahama Ghana has been brought to it's knees under NPP govt — Mahama

4 hours ago

Election 2024: Ga Mantse calls on EC and govt to ensure peaceful elections Election 2024: Ga Mantse calls on EC and govt to ensure peaceful elections

4 hours ago

Mahama Mahama vows to resist attempts to rig December polls

4 hours ago

Mahama Mahama leads in traditional NPP strongholds in Greater Accra Region — Poll

4 hours ago

June 3: Cedi sells at GHS15.06 to 1, GHS14.13 on BoG interbank June 3: Cedi sells at GHS15.06 to $1, GHS14.13 on BoG interbank

4 hours ago

Kwesi Atuahene, Africa Centre for Digital Transformation Ghana’s 5G deal could fuel corruption if electricity crisis isn't fixed — Kwesi ...

4 hours ago

Kwesi Atuahene, Executive Director of the Africa Centre for Digital Transformation Ghana’s 5G: Current power outages will degrade quality of service for users — Kw...

4 hours ago

Klintaps Collage of Health and Allied Sciences holds its 3rd Graduation Ceremony with 193 graduates Klintaps Collage of Health and Allied Sciences holds its 3rd Graduation Ceremony...

4 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe File Photo Current leadership of EC is the most incompetent of all public sector workers – ...

4 hours ago

Central Bank of Nigeria revokes Heritage Banks license over financial instability Central Bank of Nigeria revokes Heritage Bank’s license over ‘financial instabil...

Just in....
body-container-line