Amakye Dede receives TGMA Lifetime Achievement Award

The organizers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, Charter House, have announced that the Lifetime Achievement Award for this year's ceremony will honor the legendary Highlife musician, Amakye Dede.

This prestigious accolade highlights the extraordinary contributions of Amakye Dede to the Ghanaian music industry, celebrating his five-decade-long career.

Amakye Dede, affectionately known as "Iron Boy," began his illustrious journey in the music world with the Kumapim Royals, a renowned Highlife band led by Akwasi Ampofo Agyei (AAA). As a composer and vocalist, Dede quickly made a name for himself, eventually founding his own band, the Apollo High Kings. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, the Apollo High Kings delivered numerous Highlife hits, solidifying Dede's place in the annals of Ghanaian music history.

With an impressive discography of twenty albums, Amakye Dede's work has significantly shaped the Highlife genre and inspired generations of artists and music lovers. His ability to blend diverse musical styles such as Soca, Calypso, and Lovers Rock with traditional Highlife rhythms has earned him widespread acclaim. Iconic songs like “Iron Boy,” “Su fre wo Nyame,” “Asem to me a ka bi ma me,” “Dabidabi Ebeye Yie,” “Mmaa Pe sokoo,” and “Bebrebe Yi” remain beloved staples in Ghana's musical landscape.

The 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards, set to take place today on June 1, 2024, will celebrate Amakye Dede’s unparalleled artistry and unwavering commitment to his craft. This special event, powered by Charter House and supported by sponsors such as Guinness, Captain Morgan, CloseUp, TV3, British Council, and Telecel, promises to be a memorable evening honoring one of Ghana’s music legends.

As the Ghanaian music community gathers to pay homage to Amakye Dede, this Lifetime Achievement Award serves as a testament to his enduring legacy and influential career in shaping the vibrant Highlife genre.