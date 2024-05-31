Apologies for any unintended distress caused by our ‘insensitive’ statement — Lil Win

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, known professionally as Lil Win, and his management ‘Wezzy Empire’ have issued an apology for any "unintended distress" caused by previous statements made regarding a tragic car accident last weekend that killed a 3-year-old boy.

In a press release on May 30, Wezzy Empire PR officer Okyeame Akwadaa Nyame said: "We...understand that our previous communication may have been perceived as insensitive, and we apologize for any unintended distress caused."

This references earlier comments that rejected allegations of neglect leveled against Lil Win and his entourage for allegedly failing to promptly seek medical help for all victims in the aftermath of the crash.

The accident in Kumasi on May 25, involved Lil Win, his manager Raymoney, their bouncer, the deceased toddler named Nana Yaw, and his father.

To respect the bereaved family's mourning, Lil Win's management also announced the postponement of the movie premiere "A Country Called Ghana" that was to be held this Saturday in Sunyani.

Weezy Empire said the decision was made "in respect of the memory of the three-year-old boy, Nana Yaw, and to join the family in mourning their loss."

Lil Win and Raymoney continue receiving treatment for life-threatening injuries sustained in the crash, according to the statement.