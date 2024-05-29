ModernGhana logo
Wed, 29 May 2024

Lil Win accident: Wezzy Empire denies neglect claims by mother of deceased 3-year-old boy

The management of Wezzy Empire has issued a heartfelt statement expressing their gratitude for the overwhelming public support following a tragic incident involving the company's Chief Executive Officer, renowned actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win.

Wezzy Empire extended their sincere thanks to the management and medical staff of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital's Emergency Unit, who are providing critical care to all individuals involved in the collision. The company is especially appreciative given the complex and urgent medical attention required by the injured.

Tragically, the accident claimed the life of a 3-year-old boy. Wezzy Empire conveyed deep condolences to the bereaved family, sharing in their grief and mourning the loss of such a young life. The somber tone of their message reflects their commitment to honoring the memory of the deceased while supporting the survivors through the difficult recovery process.

Addressing recent speculations, Wezzy Empire categorically denied any allegations of neglect. They emphasized that the chaotic aftermath of the accident left them initially uncertain about the full extent of the damage, as their artist, manager, and bouncer all sustained life-threatening injuries. The company is confident that ongoing police investigations will soon clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident.

As the recovery process continues, Raymoney, the artist manager, remains in treatment at the hospital alongside Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, who is still recuperating from his injuries. The company’s bouncer is also undergoing a surgical review. In this time of trial, Wezzy Empire calls upon all Ghanaians to offer their prayers and support for the full recovery of those affected.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: MustaphaAttractive

