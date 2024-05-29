Allegations of neglect after our accident unwarranted at this troubling time — Lil Win’s management

Popular Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win and his management have rejected allegations of neglect in the aftermath of a tragic car accident last weekend that killed a 3-year-old child.

The accident that occurred last Saturday at Kumasi Amakom involved Lil Win, his manager Raymoney, their bouncer, the deceased toddler and his father as well as others.

Family members of the 3-year-old boy who lost his life have accused Lil Win and his entourage of failing to promptly seek medical help for all victims.

However, Lil Win's management company Wezzy Empire has issued a stern denial of the claims.

"As much as we are saddened and traumatised, we find unwarranted allegations of neglect on our part as speculated by some commentators very distasteful and disturbing at this troubling time," said Okyeame Akwadaa Nyame, PR officer for Wezzy Empire in a press release.

The statement adds that Lil Win, his manager Raymoney and their bouncer had sustained life-threatening injuries in the accident, making the severity of damage unclear.