Actor Lil Win involved in accident

Popular Ghanaian actor Lil Win was involved in a car accident earlier today, as he was en route to a location in preparation for the premiere of his latest movie, "A Country Called Ghana," at the CCB Auditorium at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Videos and pictures circulating online depict significant damage to the front of his car, raising initial concerns about the actor's well-being. However, according to a close source, Lil Win and his team escaped the incident unscathed.

The accident comes on the heels of a successful premiere of the same movie in Accra last week. Lil Win, whose real name is Kwadwo Nkansah, is a beloved figure in Ghana's entertainment industry, known for his comedic roles and vibrant personality.

Fans and well-wishers have expressed support upon hearing the news of his safety. Despite the incident, tonight's premiere in Kumasi is expected to proceed as planned, with Lil Win set to appear and engage with his fans.