ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sat, 25 May 2024 Industry News

Actor Lil Win involved in accident

Actor Lil Win involved in accident
LISTEN

Popular Ghanaian actor Lil Win was involved in a car accident earlier today, as he was en route to a location in preparation for the premiere of his latest movie, "A Country Called Ghana," at the CCB Auditorium at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Videos and pictures circulating online depict significant damage to the front of his car, raising initial concerns about the actor's well-being. However, according to a close source, Lil Win and his team escaped the incident unscathed.

The accident comes on the heels of a successful premiere of the same movie in Accra last week. Lil Win, whose real name is Kwadwo Nkansah, is a beloved figure in Ghana's entertainment industry, known for his comedic roles and vibrant personality.

Fans and well-wishers have expressed support upon hearing the news of his safety. Despite the incident, tonight's premiere in Kumasi is expected to proceed as planned, with Lil Win set to appear and engage with his fans.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah

Journalist and a Blogger Page: MustaphaAttractive

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Celine Ndidum and Afiba Abigail Tandoh Ghanaian lady missing after visiting friends in Nigeria

2 hours ago

Ambulance case: Resign before NDC releases evidence – Amaliba to Godfred Dame Ambulance case: Resign before NDC releases evidence – Amaliba to Godfred Dame

2 hours ago

Lil Win involved in near-fatal accident at Amakom Lil Win involved in near-fatal accident at Amakom

2 hours ago

Ambulance case: AG has no intention of conducting fair prosecution – Justice Srem-Sai Ambulance case: AG has no intention of conducting fair prosecution – Justice Sre...

4 hours ago

Youve met your Waterloo; resign before we release our evidence against you — NDCs Amaliba You’ve met your Waterloo; resign before we release our evidence against you — N...

4 hours ago

May 25: Cedi sells at GHS14.91 to 1, GHS13.96 on BoG interbank May 25: Cedi sells at GHS14.91 to $1, GHS13.96 on BoG interbank

4 hours ago

Attorney General and Minister of Justice Godfred Yeboah Dame Ambulance procurement case: AG releases rejected plea bargain offer by 3rd accus...

4 hours ago

Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam No need to rush and buy forex amid cedi depreciation; it will bounce soon — Fina...

4 hours ago

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of Finance Actions of currency speculators influencing cedi's free fall – Finance Minister

4 hours ago

May 25: Rainstorms, rains already in parts of Ghana; flash floods imminent — GMet May 25: Rainstorms, rains already in parts of Ghana; flash floods imminent — GMe...

Just in....
body-container-line