Petrah Flaunts Her Hot, Sexy Body In New Photos

Manner Records first lady and Ghanaian artiste Petrah shares sexy and saucy photos of herself at the beach ahead of her forthcoming single expected to drop soon featuring Efya and Adina.

In these photos, the FufuNsa singer slays and shows off some skin with her face well made up while cooling off on the beach. She hired the services of Tyson Photos to make these shots possible.

Check out more sizzling photos of Petrah at the beach below: