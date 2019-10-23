Meet Fast Rising Ghanaian High Life Artist Lotty

Lotty

Being an artist has always been her dream since childhood because her passion is tied to music. Envisioning herself as an artist has always been the cardinal point directing her drive to pursue music as she aims to bring out the joy and happiness in people by doing what she loves best. As well as entertain music enthusiasts to secure successful financial future.

Born as Loretta Asare, better known as Lotty was born at Dansoman, Russia and lived her whole life at Dome. She schooled at St. Paul's Senior High school where she studied home economics and moved on to a media school - DMM Training Center to study music and did some catering studies at DMD Catering School for 6 months. She got the name Lotty by courtesy renowned AR of Zylofon Media and musicologist Willie Roy of blessed memory.

Lotty is specialized in highlife and afrobeat as an artist. She is identified with her new single, ‘Do Your Own’ a juicy high life song. Her style of music is more danceable but speaks loud on a conscious level. She is a humble, respectful, focused, hardworking and determined individual who will do anything in a positive light at all cost to achieve her goals and ambitions.

She has been doing music professionally for the past 4 years. Signed to Blaze Entertainment, she has 3 songs under her sleeves. In her line of work, she has worked with notable producers like That Beat god, Klits, Eben Beats, Tom Beats and Confirm Beats. She is hopeful to work with Kill Beatz, Willlis Beats, MOG Beatz, Kaywa and all the top producers in the country.

Talking of collaborations with other acts, she has a song with Obibini titled ‘Ebeyeyie’. She believes in just a matter of time she will work with Kidi, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Wendy Shay, Stonebwoy, Shattawale, Adina, Davido, Sarkodie and all the big acts. The world should just be on a look out.

She is determined to be consistent in the industry because her greatest fear is to fade out. Whereby her greatest disappointment was when she hungry to get a management team to manage her affairs only to be slapped with false hope. She welcomes inspiration from every big artist particularly Becca. She really motivates her a lot.

Lotty’s songs mostly highlights more on life, love, emotions, motivation and importance of focus. She is a force to reckon with because her kind of music throws more light on day-to-day life issues and brings out wisdom that heals the soul. On top of that, she is hardworking and extremely creative. She has an album coming out soon accompanied with a new video and new singles.

In her view, the current state of the Ghana music industry is great. Judging from an artistic point of view, unity amongst various acts and gatekeepers to promote national unity will help build an industry on the foundation of mutual benefit as well as make way for upcoming acts to equally benefit to enhance the growth of the music industry.