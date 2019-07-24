Adomi International River Festival Slated For Aug. 7

Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture



The maiden edition of a festival dubbed 'Adomi International River Festival' will take place on August 7 to August 10 at Akosombo in the Eastern Region.

The festival, which is aimed at promoting water sports tourism in the country, would witness a lot of thrilling events such as water biking, diving competitions, street carnival, candlelight procession, among others.

The four-day event is expected to attract a large number of Ghanaians, as well as tourists from the United States of America (USA) and other European countries.

Speaking at the launch of the festival, Mr. Richard Sumah, the Managing Director of Apprise Music & Media, organisers of the event, said the initiative would help drive tourism to the area.

“We want to give the indigenes an opportunity to tell their stories and also sell what they have, which would expand economic activities and make the district one of the major tourist destinations in the world,” he said.

The Paramount Chief of Akwamu Traditional Area, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, in a speech, lauded the efforts of the organisers for taking a major step in making the festival a reality.

“This festival will help us tell our own story coupled with the fun and business activities that would make Asougyaman District a place to be this August.

I urge all indigenes to be part of the festival and make it a success as it will change the fortunes of the district,” he said.

Odeneho Kwafo Akoto bemoaned the under-utilisation of the Volta Lake and its environs, having asserted that the lake has not served its purpose.

He believes the initiative would make the lake very useful.

Mr. Samuel Kwame Agyekum, District Chief Executive of Asuogyaman District Assembly, mentioned the significance tourism has played in the growth of the area, but stated the need to further explore the opportunities available in the area.

“We know tourism is one of the economic drivers in the area but we have not been able to unearth the full potential of these tourist sites. So, we are poised to move tourism in the area forward and with such festivals we would be able to make significant impact in the area of tourism,” he said.