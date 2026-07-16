Here are projects Mahama will visit during two-day resetting Ghana tour of Volta Region today

President John Dramani Mahama has commenced a two-day Resetting Ghana tour of the Volta Region, where he is expected to launch key infrastructure projects, inspect ongoing developments and engage residents on major government initiatives.

The visit, which began on Thursday, July 16, 2026, starts in Juapong, where the President will perform the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of 18 of the proposed 24-hour Economy Model Markets. The project, which will see one market established in each district across the region, is aimed at expanding market infrastructure, stimulating local trade and strengthening economic activity.

As part of the tour, President Mahama will also visit the Peki College of Education and the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) at Sokode. He is expected to inspect progress on the Asikuma-Ho road project, which is being executed under the government's Big Push Programme, and commission the newly completed District Police Headquarters for the Akatsi North District.

The President, accompanied by Ministers of State, Members of Parliament and heads of public institutions, will further engage residents through an educational durbar on the government's Free Primary Health Care programme. The session is expected to provide information on the policy and its implementation while addressing concerns from the public.

On Friday, the President will continue the regional tour with a town hall meeting at Ho Technical University, where he will interact with traditional leaders, community members and other stakeholders.

The meeting is expected to serve as a platform for residents to share their views on government programmes, discuss development priorities and provide feedback on ongoing projects in the Volta Region.

President Mahama is also scheduled to inspect the Ho Sports Stadium to assess the state of the facility as part of his visit.