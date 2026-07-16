ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Here are projects Mahama will visit during two-day resetting Ghana tour of Volta Region today

  Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Headlines Here are projects Mahama will visit during two-day resetting Ghana tour of Volta Region today
THU, 16 JUL 2026

President John Dramani Mahama has commenced a two-day Resetting Ghana tour of the Volta Region, where he is expected to launch key infrastructure projects, inspect ongoing developments and engage residents on major government initiatives.

The visit, which began on Thursday, July 16, 2026, starts in Juapong, where the President will perform the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of 18 of the proposed 24-hour Economy Model Markets. The project, which will see one market established in each district across the region, is aimed at expanding market infrastructure, stimulating local trade and strengthening economic activity.

As part of the tour, President Mahama will also visit the Peki College of Education and the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) at Sokode. He is expected to inspect progress on the Asikuma-Ho road project, which is being executed under the government's Big Push Programme, and commission the newly completed District Police Headquarters for the Akatsi North District.

The President, accompanied by Ministers of State, Members of Parliament and heads of public institutions, will further engage residents through an educational durbar on the government's Free Primary Health Care programme. The session is expected to provide information on the policy and its implementation while addressing concerns from the public.

On Friday, the President will continue the regional tour with a town hall meeting at Ho Technical University, where he will interact with traditional leaders, community members and other stakeholders.

The meeting is expected to serve as a platform for residents to share their views on government programmes, discuss development priorities and provide feedback on ongoing projects in the Volta Region.

President Mahama is also scheduled to inspect the Ho Sports Stadium to assess the state of the facility as part of his visit.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

38 minutes ago

Ghana to conduct independent autopsy on citizen killed in South Africa xenophobic attacks Ghana to conduct independent autopsy on citizen killed in South Africa xenophobi...

38 minutes ago

If theres nothing to hide, dont keep things in the dark — Manasseh on BoG Governors Parliamentary appearance 'If there's nothing to hide, don't keep things in the dark' — Manasseh on BoG Go...

38 minutes ago

July 16: Cedi sells at GHS12.25 on forex market, GHS11.53 on BoG interbank July 16: Cedi sells at GHS12.25 on forex market, GHS11.53 on BoG interbank

1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Kwame Ohene Frimpong We cannot declare detained Asante Akyem North MP's seat vacant, it sets dangerou...

1 hour ago

13 feared dead, several injured in Kumasi-Accra highway crash 13 feared dead, several injured in Kumasi-Accra highway crash

1 hour ago

Here are projects Mahama will visit during two-day resetting Ghana tour of Volta Region today Here are projects Mahama will visit during two-day resetting Ghana tour of Volta...

1 hour ago

Preparations underway in Yendi for third-day prayers in honour of late Ya-Na Abukari II amid heavy security Preparations underway in Yendi for third-day prayers in honour of late Ya-Na Abu...

1 hour ago

Body of Ghanaian killed in South Africa repatriated as government demands justice Body of Ghanaian killed in South Africa repatriated as government demands justic...

1 hour ago

Two Energy Commission staff caged over Aussie $208m methamphetamine shipment Two Energy Commission staff caged over Aussie $208m methamphetamine shipment

10 hours ago

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Minority demands answers from BoG on $2 billion drop in gross international rese...

Just in....
body-container-line